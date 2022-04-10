Mumbai: After a convincing win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis praised opener Anuj Rawat, saying that he is playing beautifully at the moment and is a player for the future.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6, Rawat played a fine knock (66 off 47 balls) while Virat Kohli scored 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium here on Saturday.

“I spoke about him before at the start of the tournament. Just looking from a potential that he has. Lots of conversations between the two of us. Trying to get that potential and that skill that he has to game awareness,” du Plessis told broadcasters after the game.

“The way he’s playing at the moment is beautiful. I spoke about him (Rawat) before the tournament, he has potential and we talk a lot to develop game awareness. Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he’s a very good player for the future.

“That’s what makes the young guy so good for us at the moment. He’s a very good player for the future,” he added.

The 22-year old Rawat, who plays for Delhi in the domestic cricket, said it feels great to contribute in team’s win.

“Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process. I was starting well, wasn’t able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures). Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf,” he said.

With three wins in a row, RCB are sitting in third place behind KKR and GT, while MI are at the bottom of the table, joined by defending champions Chennai Super Kings, losing all four games so far.