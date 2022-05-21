<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Mumbai Indians did great help to the Royal Challengers Bangalore as their 5-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals helped RCB qualify as the fourth-placed team for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>For the entire day, RCB voiced their support for the Paltans on social media and now after the match, Bangalore thanked the Rohit Sharma-led side for their hard-fought victory over the Capitals. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">THANK YOU, <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mipaltan</a>! &#x1f499;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mission2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mission2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvDC</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1528074086978441216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Journey continues &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <p></p> <p></p>Playoffs, HERE WE COME! &#x1f44a;&#x1f3fb;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mission2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mission2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y6ifDUPyHF">pic.twitter.com/Y6ifDUPyHF</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1528074502898257920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>DC first made 159 for 7, a target which MI chased down with five balls to spare. Earlier sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side. Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) picked up three wickets for MI. <p></p> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore finished on 16 points in 14 matches. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 629 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.38. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 537 runs in 14 matches.<strong> Quinton de Kock, </strong>occupies third position with 502 runs in 14 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra Chahal </strong>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (26 in 14 matches). <strong>Wanindu Hasaranga </strong>is in second position with 24 wickets in 14 matches.<strong> Kagiso Rabada</strong> occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 43, Rishabh Pant 39; Jasprit Bumrah 3/25). Mumbai Indians: 160 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 48, Tim David 34; Shardul Thakur 2/32). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table - <a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/points-table/">Click Here</a></strong>