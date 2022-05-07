Mumbai: Finally fans could see Royal Challengers Bangalore wearing green jersey in their 12th game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. This is the moment fans wait for to see their heroes wearing the attractive green.

This is something RCB has done since the inception of the league. The side wears the green jersey in one game of the season to create awareness among fans to save the earth by not cutting trees and growing more of them. On Saturday, RCB took to their social media handles and gave fans a glimpse of the green jersey. Looks like the fans are loving it.

Here is the video shared by RCB: