New Delhi: With only 6 days left for the Indian Premier League franchises- what are the retentions, the runners-up of the 2021 IPL edition are going to make ? The 2-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders have proven their mettle with a young squad but they can only pick a handful of four players for the 2022 IPL edition. Former captain and wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik could be the one to be opted out, considering his average show with the bat in the UAE edition. Here are some of the players, KKR will be looking upon to retain.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian has been a warrior of many battles for the Knight Riders and he’s been a consistent name in the squad since 2012. His heroics with the ball led KKR to 2012 and 2014 IPL triumph and he has proven himself as a match-winner with the bat as well if required. An IPL legend, KKR can be benefitted anytime with his all-round contribution. Narine should be one the top picks.

Varun Chakravarthy: The Tamil Nadu man has got himself the title of a ‘mystery spinner’ in the cash-rich league which has already got him a call-up to the national side. His 2021 performances was event better, as he finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders with 18 wickets in 17 matches and was also included in the T20 World Cup squad. Another definite pick.

Shubman Gill: Gill has been the first-choice opener for KKR since 2018 and the 22 year-old has grown over the years and is now currently the opener for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. He’s a highly dependable man and KKR would not be having any second thoughts of retaining the Punjab man.

Venkatesh Iyer: The Madhya Pradesh lefty is living a dream. From leaving the opportunity to work for Delloitte, leading the KKR team to a second-place finish and breaking into the India team within a short span, the 6’4” inch Iyer is the future of Indian cricket. In his debut season for KKR, the cool, calm and composed batter amassed 370 runs with an average of 40.11 runs. Even though a naturalised batsman, he has also proven himself to be a handy choice even in bowling. Team India now has a batsman, who can easily give you good four overs in the shortest format of the game. Has to be the top pick for KKR.