New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2022 will see ten franchises competing against each other in the upcoming season after CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad for Rs 5,200 crore whereas the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group bagged the Lucknow franchise at Rs 7,000 Crore.

According to a report in ESPNCRICINFO, the retention regulations have already been discussed in an informal way and the following rules are all set to come into effect for the mega auction scheduled to be likely held in December or January next year.

IPL 2022 Retention Rules:

The existing 8 franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players The players retained can be in a combination of three Indians and one overseas or two Indians and two overseas Three players can then be picked by two new franchises in a combination of two Indian and one overseas ahead of the 2022 auction The upcoming mega-auction will see no right-to-match cards (RTM) The purse for the 2020 auction is likely to be increased to 90cr INR (USD 12 million) from the previous amount of 85cr INR Retention is also subject to a player’s choice whether or not the player wants to go back to the auction for a better paycheck or a change in the franchise even when the current franchise wanted to retain him

Earlier, talking about the addition of two new IPL teams, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, “We’re extremely happy that Indian cricket is growing forward. That is what is important for us. We look at Indian cricket and that’s what our job is. The more Indian cricket prosperous, the better it is.”