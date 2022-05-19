New Delhi: Rinku Singh almost did the unthinkable for Kolkata Knight Riders as his hard-fought heroics went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants edged out a thrilling 2-run victory on Wednesday at DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first, a sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs. KKR in reply finished on 208/8 after 20 overs of play.

Singh played a valiant knock of 40 off 15 balls when the chips were down but Marcus Stoinis held his nerves in the final over to guide his team over the finishing line. Rinku’s innings comprised of 2 boundaries and as many as 4 sixes. After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to digest a 2-run loss and elimination from the competition.

Twitterverse was head over heals for the 24-year old as the fans lavished praise for the superb knock he played. Here are some of the reactions:-