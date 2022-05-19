<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Rinku Singh almost did the unthinkable for Kolkata Knight Riders as his hard-fought heroics went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants edged out a thrilling 2-run victory on Wednesday at DY Patil Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, a sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs. KKR in reply finished on 208/8 after 20 overs of play. <p></p> <p></p>Singh played a valiant knock of 40 off 15 balls when the chips were down but Marcus Stoinis held his nerves in the final over to guide his team over the finishing line. Rinku's innings comprised of 2 boundaries and as many as 4 sixes. After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to digest a 2-run loss and elimination from the competition. <p></p> <p></p>Twitterverse was head over heals for the 24-year old as the fans lavished praise for the superb knock he played. Here are some of the reactions:- <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvsKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvsKKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/DluymS27Cv">pic.twitter.com/DluymS27Cv</a></p> <p></p> Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) <a href="https://twitter.com/MishiAmit/status/1526984724132278272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You gotta feel for Rinku Singh there. From not finding a place in the XI to almost saving KKR from being eliminated, he gave his all tonight. <a href="https://t.co/MQBefKaNiF">pic.twitter.com/MQBefKaNiF</a></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1526984977753477121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Feel for this man Rinku Singh. He played one of the best innings in this IPL, he almost pulled off a one of the greatest run chase in the history of T20 cricket. Nevertheless Rinku Singh played a marvelous Innings in under pressure situation. Well played, Rinku. <a href="https://t.co/dEF05fWT0c">pic.twitter.com/dEF05fWT0c</a></p> <p></p> CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/status/1526986528550858752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sports is so cruel sometimes. Gotta feel really sad for Rinku Singh. "I Tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn't even matter"</p> <p></p>Chin up champ. u got the talent. Team India calling soon! &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/J7XtoHhGf3">pic.twitter.com/J7XtoHhGf3</a> <p></p> <p></p> Akshat (@AkshatOM10) <a href="https://twitter.com/AkshatOM10/status/1526987214499872768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This knock will be remembered forever <a href="https://twitter.com/rinkusingh235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rinkusingh235</a> bhai. RESPECT &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/8wTE6BFuvU">pic.twitter.com/8wTE6BFuvU</a></p> <p></p> (@Sobuujj) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sobuujj/status/1526987651835781120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>