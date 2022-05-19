New Delhi: Rinku Singh almost did the unthinkable for Kolkata Knight Riders as his hard-fought heroics went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants edged out a thrilling 2-run victory on Wednesday at DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first, a sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs. KKR in reply finished on 208/8 after 20 overs of play.

Singh played a valiant knock of 40 off 15 balls when the chips were down but Marcus Stoinis held his nerves in the final over to guide his team over the finishing line. Rinku’s innings comprised of 2 boundaries and as many as 4 sixes. After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to digest a 2-run loss and elimination from the competition.

Twitterverse was head over heals for the 24-year old as the fans lavished praise for the superb knock he played. Here are some of the reactions:-

Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/DluymS27Cv Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 18, 2022

You gotta feel for Rinku Singh there. From not finding a place in the XI to almost saving KKR from being eliminated, he gave his all tonight. pic.twitter.com/MQBefKaNiF Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022

Feel for this man Rinku Singh. He played one of the best innings in this IPL, he almost pulled off a one of the greatest run chase in the history of T20 cricket. Nevertheless Rinku Singh played a marvelous Innings in under pressure situation. Well played, Rinku. pic.twitter.com/dEF05fWT0c CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 18, 2022