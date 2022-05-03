Mumbai: Rinku Singh was the talk of the town as he helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday at the iconic Wankhede stadium. His 43* off 22 balls provided the much-needed finishing kick for the side. Rinku, who was playing his third game of the season, looked in ominous touch as he hit six boundaries and a six in his 23-ball stay.

After the game, he was interviewed by Nitish Rana. During the conversation, Nitish asks him about what he has written on his palms. Rinku obliges, shows him his palm where 50 and a heart sign is there. The video was shared by KKR on their social media handles.

Nitish Rana: “What have you written (on your hands)?”