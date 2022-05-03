<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Rinku Singh was the talk of the town as he helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday at the iconic Wankhede stadium. His 43* off 22 balls provided the much-needed finishing kick for the side. Rinku, who was playing his third game of the season, looked in ominous touch as he hit six boundaries and a six in his 23-ball stay. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, he was interviewed by Nitish Rana. During the conversation, Nitish asks him about what he has written on his palms. Rinku obliges, shows him his palm where 50 and a heart sign is there. The video was shared by KKR on their social media handles. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Said it. Did it. &#x1f44a;<a href="https://twitter.com/rinkusingh235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rinkusingh235</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRHaiTaiyaar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRHaiTaiyaar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/3q3xgyoIOC">pic.twitter.com/3q3xgyoIOC</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1521205404528967680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nitish Rana:</strong> "What have you written (on your hands)?" <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot2" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="CKjQ_tO5wvcCFYQWcgod8a8E4w"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rinku Singh:</strong> "I was getting a feel that I will score runs and get Player of the Match today. And I wrote 50 runs on my hand and drew a heart." <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nitish Rana:</strong> "When did you write this?" <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rinku Singh:</strong> "Before the match today." <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nitish Rana:</strong> "How did you know that you will score this much today?" <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rinku Singh:</strong> "I was waiting for a long time to get a Player of the Match. It came after 5 years but it came at last." <p></p> <p></p>His cameo also earned him his maiden IPL man of the match award. <p></p> <p></p>"A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL. This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well," he said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>