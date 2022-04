IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant's Rumoured Girlfriend Spotted In DC vs KKR Clash, Fans React

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant would be happy with the way things went against Kolkata Knight Riders as his side came back to winning ways by beating KKR by 4 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. And while Pant might not have had a great match but his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi was spotted in the stands cheering for Delhi Capitals along with his sister Sakshi Pant.

Isha was seen enjoying every bit of the match as her picture went viral on social media. “Babhi aayi hai toh lady luck banke aayi hai,” wrote a user.

Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant and his girlfriend Isha Negi both at the stadium today for the #DCvKKR match pic.twitter.com/lgfoO4DljK Aakarsh (@AakarshTweets) April 28, 2022

Rishabh pant also posted a photo on social media:

Pant captioned the image as, “I like me better when I’m with you.”

Although the game was ruled by the bowlers Chetan Sakaria who played his first game this season bowled an impressive spell where he picked up Aaron Finch. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets in 3 overs.

David Warner once again came good with the bat as he scored 42 off 26 balls while Ravman Powell played a brilliant cameo to take Capitals home. The Pant-led side now find themselves in the sixth spot in the points table, just below Royal Challengers Bangalore.