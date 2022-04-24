New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) are having their one of their worst seasons in the history of IPL. Former India cricketer and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra minced no words while expressing his opinion on the Rohit Sharma-led side. As per his latest comments, Chopra believed that the 5 time IPL champion may face their 8th consecutive defeat.

Ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium, Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul-led side has performed much better and are favourites to win this match.

On his official YouTube channel, the 44 year old said,” “I feel LSG will win this match. MI might have to face their 8th loss of the season. LSG have been playing better than MI and there’s a good chance that they might win this fixture. I will be a little surprised and disappointed if LSG don’t go on to win matches consistently now. KL Rahul has been captaining the side well after the first game and has been in good form with the bat as well.”

Chopra also added that LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis must bat higher in the batting order to create an impact in the match. He said,”I don’t really understand why LSG is holding Marcus Stoinis back. He can bat a little higher up the order. They took two early wickets against RCB but then went on to concede a lot of runs in the remaining overs. But they could have still chased the total as there’s depth in their batting lineup. You expect LSG to play an aggressive brand of cricket.”

The match between the two sides will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.