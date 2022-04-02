Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the much coveted encounter between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, young all-rounder Riyan Parag heaped huge praises on RR teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin for keeping a good vibe in the dressing room. Parag also credited coach Kumar Sangakkara for trusting him to finish games for the team.

Before the toss in an interaction with Star Sports, Parag said – “The confidence is high in the camp after the win. There is a good vibe in the group and you’ll see that if you observe our practice sessions. Ash Bhai (Ashwin) and Yuzi Bhai (Chahal) have been very supportive. It’s a very good atmosphere in the group. I have been doing this role (finisher) for two years now, so I’ve got a hang of how to go about things. The think tank and Sanga Sir (Sangakkara) have liked my intent and the plan is to keep doing more of the same and hopefully finish games well for Rajasthan Royals.”

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Jos Buttler is leading the way for Rajasthan in this innings with his quickfire 50 in the match with ample support from captain Sanju Samson.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

Inputs from IANS