<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Yuzvendra Chahal was in top form against KKR last night, where he took a five wicket haul including a hat-trick to take down the opposition batting line up. However, it was not just Kolkata's batting line up he took down last night but also his teammate Shimron Hetmer in a friendly WWE-type match. <p></p> <p></p>Watch video here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">How did people miss this last night? <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yuzi_chahal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SHetmyer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SHetmyer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chahal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chahal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hattrick?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hattrick</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvKKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/gaVjpffOhH">pic.twitter.com/gaVjpffOhH</a></p> <p></p> Vishal Pushkar (@VISHALPUSHKAR6) <a href="https://twitter.com/VISHALPUSHKAR6/status/1516384971333976067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said his googly was coming well but he decided to go for a safer option on the delivery that bagged him his first hat-trick in the IPL and helped his team to a 7-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. "I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper," said Chahal at the post-match ceremony on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Asked what was going in his mind as he shaped up to bowl the hat-trick delivery, Chahal said he thought of bowling a googly but changed his mind at the last moment. <p></p> <p></p>"I was thinking of a googly but then I didn't want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball," said Chahal. <p></p> <p></p>The leggie said he changed his decision on the spur of the moment even though his googly was coming off well and had claimed him a wicket a few overs earlier. "My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal turned the match on its head by claiming the 21st hat-trick of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, trapped lbw trying to whip a delivery pitching on the middle. On the next delivery of the 17th over, Chahal had Shivam Mavi caught by Riyan Parag and completed his hat-trick when Pat Cummins edged back to Sanju Samson -- going off for a lengthy celebration with a leap and a slide. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>