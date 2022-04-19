Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal was in top form against KKR last night, where he took a five wicket haul including a hat-trick to take down the opposition batting line up. However, it was not just Kolkata’s batting line up he took down last night but also his teammate Shimron Hetmer in a friendly WWE-type match.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said his googly was coming well but he decided to go for a safer option on the delivery that bagged him his first hat-trick in the IPL and helped his team to a 7-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. “I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper,” said Chahal at the post-match ceremony on Monday.

Asked what was going in his mind as he shaped up to bowl the hat-trick delivery, Chahal said he thought of bowling a googly but changed his mind at the last moment.

“I was thinking of a googly but then I didn’t want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball,” said Chahal.

The leggie said he changed his decision on the spur of the moment even though his googly was coming off well and had claimed him a wicket a few overs earlier. “My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” he said.

Chahal turned the match on its head by claiming the 21st hat-trick of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, trapped lbw trying to whip a delivery pitching on the middle. On the next delivery of the 17th over, Chahal had Shivam Mavi caught by Riyan Parag and completed his hat-trick when Pat Cummins edged back to Sanju Samson — going off for a lengthy celebration with a leap and a slide.

