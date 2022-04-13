Mumbai: Virat Kohli shocked one and all when he made the announcement that he would step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. While Kohli did not have a good time as captain at RCB, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar admitted that he felt Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma may take the same route and hand over the leadership to Kieron Pollard.

Manjrekar said this when he was asked about Pollard’s poor form. The ex-Indian opener reckons Pollard can ‘still add value’ to the MI scheme of things.

“I feel Pollard still adds value. [Before the season] I even felt Rohit Sharma might leave captaincy like Virat Kohli, relax a bit, play as a pure batter and hand the responsibility to Pollard who is a brilliant international captain,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.