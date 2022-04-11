Mumbai: What looked bizarre in the second game of the double-header Sunday was Ravichandran Ashwin ‘tactically’ retired out against Lucknow Super Giants. Ashwin looked well-settled on 28 off 23 balls, yet he was replaced by Priyam Garg in the final over of the innings. After the game, RR captain Sanju Samson broke silence over why the team had taken such a call. He claimed it is all about being Rajasthan Royals, which means doing things differently.

Samson went on to reveal that it has been part of their discussion even before the start of the 15th season.

“It’s about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin’s retired-out). We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Garg scored eight off four balls, but the move must have opened the eyes of other franchises – who could look to contemplate this move in the future.