Mumbai: Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse to the Indian selectors of what he can do if he is fully fit. The Gujarat Titans captain surprised everyone as he walked out to bat in the third over of the match after his team lost two early wickets. The GT captain, who usually does not bat at No 4, looked in absolute ease as he took the Rajasthan bowlers to the cleaners during his breathtaking 87* off 52 balls at the DY Patil stadium.

After the match, Sanju Samson hailed Hardik for his all-round show. “”You can say that (if Gurajat got 10-15 extra runs). But I would like to give credit to their batters. Hardik played a very good innings, they played really well to get that score. If we had wickets in hand this was chasable I feel,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.