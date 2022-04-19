<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Despite the heartbreaking seven-run loss against Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Brabourne stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan put out a tweet for the side. In his tweet, he congratulated Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine. He also had a special mention for KKR coach Brendon McCullum, who had hit a century 15 years ago for Knights. Shah Rukh said even if KKR have to lose, this is the way it should happen. <p></p> <p></p>"Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match &amp; @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up ." tweeted Shah Rukh Khan after the match. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well played boys. Stupendous effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/ShreyasIyer15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShreyasIyer15</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronFinch5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronFinch5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/y_umesh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@y_umesh</a> congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunilNarine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunilNarine</a> for the 150th match &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/Bazmccullum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bazmccullum</a> for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up .</p> <p></p> Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1516125031641718784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>