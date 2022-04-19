Mumbai: Despite the heartbreaking seven-run loss against Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Brabourne stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan put out a tweet for the side. In his tweet, he congratulated Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine. He also had a special mention for KKR coach Brendon McCullum, who had hit a century 15 years ago for Knights. Shah Rukh said even if KKR have to lose, this is the way it should happen.

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up .” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan after the match.