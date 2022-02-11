Bengaluru: Shahrukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are spotted in Bengaluru, during the Pre-IPL Auction briefing for Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

In the picture, which is going viral in social media, Aryan Khan and his sister Suhana is seen along with the members of the managerial team, engaged in a serious discussion with CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment and CEO Managing Director of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore.

Aryan is seen wearing a white shirt, whereas Suhana is wearing a KKR mask.

Suhana Khan will be seen for the first time at the IPL auction, where his brother Aryan has appeared before in the last term as well. Last year, he was seen with co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta at the event. Juhi Chawla was ecstatic and shared a picture of the two on Twitter at that time and wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .”

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained the likes of Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine for the 15th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Andre Russell. (12 Crore)

Varun Chakravarthy. (8 Crore)

Venkatesh Iyer. (8 Crore)

Sunil Narine. (6 Crore)

The Knight Riders have a remaining purse of 48 crores and the fans are excited to see for which players, their favorite team will be going for at the IPL Mega Auction. The Auction starts at 11:00 am IST today.