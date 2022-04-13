<strong>Mumbai:</strong> When Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Pune, eyes would be on Shikhar Dhawan - who is on the cusp of a massive feat. The PBKS opener could edge ex-Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter against the most successful team in the history of IPL. Dhawan needs 24 runs to surpass Raina. <p></p> <p></p>In 26 IPL outing against Mumbai, Dhawan has amassed 801 runs at 38.14, laced with five half-centuries. Raina currently is the leader in this list with 824 runs in 34 innings versus Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>For Mumbai, they would be desperate to register a win after four consecutive losses. Ahead of the game, pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that MI still has not stopped believing. <p></p> <p></p>"Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way," senior MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah was quoted as saying in media release issued by the franchise. <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot3" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="CK6IttSSkPcCFQj_aAodTEsD2A">Punjab on the other hand have won two and lost two. When it comes to head-to-head, Mumbai have the upper hand as they have beaten Punjab 15 time, while PBKS has won 13 games.</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><strong>Probable 11: </strong> <p></p> <p></p><b>Mumbai Indians Likely XI:</b> Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi <p></p> <p></p><b>Punjab Kings Likely XI:</b> Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;