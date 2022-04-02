Mumbai: On Friday, Andre Russel showed why he is rated as arguably the most dangerous batter in the world – especially in T20 cricket. The Jamaican all-rounder smashed a sensational 31-ball 70* to take Kolkata over the line against Punjab at the Wankhede stadium. His 31-ball stay was laced with eight sixes and two fours.

After the win, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was all praise for Russell. Iyer said: “To be honest, I was so relieved to see him (Russell) hitting like that, it was Russell-muscle for sure.”

Meanwhile, a moment for brilliance for Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell as both these players starred in an 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Umesh (4/23), coming into the season with just two games over two IPL seasons and going unsold initially at the auction, produced career-best T20 figures to help KKR dismiss Punjab for a below par 137 in 18.2 overs.

It was supposed to be a straight forward chase but Rahul Chahar raised Punjab’s hopes with a double wicket maiden to reduced KKR to 51 for four.

It was KKR’s second win in three games while Punjab suffered their first loss of the season after the win over RCB. Earlier, KKR bowlers stifled a power-laden Punjab Kings batting line-up.

With heavy dew setting in later half of the games, fielding first has become a no-brainer this IPL and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer called it right at the toss.