Mumbai: After five consecutive losses on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders finally managed to arrest the losing streak on Monday with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium. Rinku Singh was the star of the show for the Knights as he hit an 42* off 23 balls to take his side over the line in a 153 chase. Following the win, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the cricketer from Aligarh and reckoned he would be a great asset for the side in the future and also admitted that the 24-year-old playing just his third game of the season does not look like a newcomer.

“The way Rinku is maintaining is calm, playing only his second or third game, is outstanding. He is a great asset for the franchise for the future. The way he gets his starts, he doesn’t look like a newcomer,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

KKR first restricted RR to 152 for five after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with five balls to spare to return to winning ways and heave a sigh of relief.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46). Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25).