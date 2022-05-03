Mumbai: After five consecutive losses on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders finally managed to arrest the losing streak on Monday with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium. Rinku Singh was the star of the show for the Knights as he hit an 42* off 23 balls to take his side over the line in a 153 chase. Following the win, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the cricketer from Aligarh and reckoned he would be a great asset for the side in the future and also admitted that the 24-year-old playing just his third game of the season does not look like a newcomer. <p></p> <p></p>"The way Rinku is maintaining is calm, playing only his second or third game, is outstanding. He is a great asset for the franchise for the future. The way he gets his starts, he doesn't look like a newcomer," Iyer said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>KKR first restricted RR to 152 for five after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with five balls to spare to return to winning ways and heave a sigh of relief. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Score:</strong> Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46). Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25). <p></p><div class="clear"></div> <p></p><section class="authors-m eventtracker" data-event-sub-cat="Author"></section>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;