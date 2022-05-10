Mumbai: It has not been a season to remember for Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite their comprehensive 52-run win over Mumbai Indians on Monday at the DY Patil stadium, they find themselves in a spot ahead of the play-off. Following the big win, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that the coaches and the CEO of the franchise is also involved in selecting the team.

“It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts,” Iyer said after the win.

“The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I’m not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” he added.