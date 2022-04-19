Mumbai: IPL or T20 cricket is a game of small margins and hence every run counts. During the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne stadium on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders captain seemed miffed with Venkatesh Iyer for his unnecessary throw that conceded an extra run to Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. Simon Doull, who was commentating at that point of time, said “That is silly from Venkatesh Iyer. Absolutely needless.”

Barring that, KKR were disciplined on the field.

Here is what transpired. Watch the video that is now doing the rounds on social space: