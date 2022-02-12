Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders went all out in the the first set of marquee players in the IPL Auction 2022 on Saturday as the 2-time champions earn the services of Shreyas Iyer for an amount of INR 12.25 crore, which is the highest bid so far in the auction.

It’s a great buy for KKR as far as their batting is concerned. He joins in with Venkatesh Iyer as the second Indian batter. Iyer is expected to provide stability in the middle-order slot and also a potential captaincy option for the Knight Riders.

After the big buy, Shreyas Iyer was ecstatic to be part of the IPL team and he is looking forward to be an exciting 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

.@ShreyasIyer15 is raring to go for the kill in @KKRiders colours & he has a special message for the fans! Hit 💜 to welcome him to #KKR and send in your messages 👇.#TATAIPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLMegaAuction pic.twitter.com/4bZPYrwTvq Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2022

‘Super Proud and honored to be part of KKR family. I am really looking forward to work with every team member, support staff and management. It’s gonna be an amazing season, let’s kill it’, Star Sports twitter uploaded his reaction on social media.

Iyer was previously part of Delhi Capitals for six years and now he moves to Kolkata for his new endeavor. Iyer played a crucial knock of 80 in India’s final ODI against West Indies as the men in blue romped to a 96-run victory in the 3rd ODI.

The Knight Riders have also roped in Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana in the auction as well.