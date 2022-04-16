Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi was unstoppable on Friday at the Brabourne stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. The fluent top-order batter smashed a breathtaking 71 off 37 balls to help Hyderabad win the match by seven wickets. Not only has the win got SRH’s campaign back on track, but also Tripathi’s form would give a lot of confidence to others in the Hyderabad camp.

Following his knock, Tripathi received praise from ex-KKR players. Hailing him as his favourite uncapped Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra reckoned Tripathi could play for the national side.

Chopra said, “Rahul Tripathi is my favourite uncapped player for as long as he’s been playing the IPL. Keeps putting in the performances year after year selfless fully committed. May he get a chance to wear the India cap too. 🤞💪”

Rahul Tripathi is my favourite uncapped player for as long as he’s been playing the IPL. Keeps putting in the performances year after year selfless fully committed. May he get a chance to wear the India cap too. 🤞💪 Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2022

Not just Chopra, Harbhajan Singh – who has been part of the purple and gold brigade also praised Tripathi. “Singh, in a tweet, said, “.@tripathirahul52 is a big player 💥💥What an inn @tripathirahul52 and brilliant finish by @AidzMarkram . Congratulations @SunRisers … way to go. #IPL2022 #KKRvSRH.”

After a poor start to their campaign, Hyderabad have won three on the trot and find themselves in the 7th spot.