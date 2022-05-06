Mumbai: If last year was one to forget for David Warner in orange, this year things have completely changed for him in blue and red. Warner has been in ominous form in IPL 2022. Playing against his former franchise, Warner did not out a foot wrong and hurt Hyderabad with his brilliant 93 off 58 at the Brabourne stadium on Thursday.

Following Warner’s heroics, fans took to Twitter and reacted. Most fans blamed the SRH management for not retaining Warner – who led them to the title in 2016.

Surely, Warner has come back to haunt SRH. Here is how SRH CEO Kaviya Maran faced the heat on social space:

WARner tonight against Tom Moody and Kavya Maran..🔥🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/QMFgVgYwe9 Suyog Kamble (@Suyogg15) May 5, 2022