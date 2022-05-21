Mumbai: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is easily one of the most respected commentators in the business. But recently things have not gone his way. Gavaskar faced the heat on social media on Friday for his comments on-air at the Brabourne stadium. the ex-India opener said ‘Shimron Hetmyer’s wife has delivered, will he deliver for the Royals’ comment. The tasteless comment was slammed by fans on Twitter.

The comment was called immature and several people wondered how a 72-year-old can make such statements on live TV.

Here is how fans reacted to Gavaskar’s on-air comment during Rajasthan versus Chennai game:

Sunil Gavaskar said, “Shimron Hetmyer’s wife has delivered, will he deliver now for the Royals”. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2022

stop letting boomer uncles commentate, tell gavaskar to retire. meds 🐍 🌞 (@kehnahikyaax) May 20, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar is so embarrassing!!! I don’t want to listen to the “he’s one of the greats of the game, respect him” I am not talking about his cricket, I am talking about his very very embarrassing comments. He needs to know where the line. Aani 🦦 (@wigglyywhoops) May 20, 2022