<strong>Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022, Ahmedabad:</strong> The Rajasthan Royals team have just not come good with the bat this year but also with the ball. With the two spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin doing their magic with the fingers, the pacers have come to the party as well in IPL 2022. The entire bowling unit, however, will have to bring their best game on the table against Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. <p></p> <p></p>Top Wicket-Takers for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022: <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li><strong>Yuzvendra Chahal:</strong> The former Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner seems to have found his old mojo back with Rajasthan Royals this season. Chahal has got a breakthrough for his side everytime his captain needed it from him. With 26 wickets to his name, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker this season in IPL 2022 with an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike-rate of 14.76. He also picked up a <a href="https://www.iplt20.com/video/43223/yuzvendra-chahal-seals-it-for-rr-with-a-supern-hat-trick?tagNames=2022">hattrick</a> against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>Prasidh Krishna:</strong> The young fast bowler has come of age this season and has been as impressive as anyone else this year with the ball with Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara hailing him as a special talent after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. Krishna has picked up 18 wickets in 16 matches with a economy rate of 8.17 and a strike-rate of 20.83. Gujarat Titans would do themselves a world of good if they see him off with the new ball.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>Trent Boult:</strong> Another champion bowler with the new ball, there's hardly been a season where the New Zealander has not been effective with the new ball. With 15 wickets in as many matches, Boult will once again be the key player for Rajasthan Royals in terms of giving early breakthroughs with the new ball in the final.</li> <p></p></ul> <p></p>&nbsp;