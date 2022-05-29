Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022, Ahmedabad: The Rajasthan Royals team have just not come good with the bat this year but also with the ball. With the two spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin doing their magic with the fingers, the pacers have come to the party as well in IPL 2022. The entire bowling unit, however, will have to bring their best game on the table against Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Top Wicket-Takers for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022: