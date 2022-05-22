Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been facing ire for taking some questionable DRS reviews in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi lost out on a playoff berth in IPL 2022 after losing the must-win match by 5 wickets. MI’s win against DC also ensured a playoff position for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they finished 4th on the points table.

Cricket fans were keeping a close eye on this match and some of them expressed their disappointment on social media. See tweets here:

Pant’s mistakes in the field will hide the fact that DC were poor with the ball. Spinners going for 65 in 7 runs was a poor effort on this pitch. And when that David incident happened, MI needed 65 off 32. To lose from there with almost an over left is partly due to poor bowling. Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 21, 2022

Pant single handedly trying his best to make RCB qualify? Romba nallavan la paavam. Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 21, 2022

5 overs left. Two reviews in hand for Delhi. MI’s last recognised batsman at the crease & Rishab Pant refuses a review which proved to be out. What was he saving the review for, his retirement! This could save RCB’s season! Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 21, 2022

DC have paid the price at the business end of the season twice now because of Pant the captain. There’s no way he should get a third. Losing half effectiveness of his batting for this captaincy isn’t a good deal. Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 21, 2022

Pant’s decision to not review that turned out to be a blunder as David slammed 34 runs off just 11 balls with the help of two boundaries and four sixes to take the game out of DC’s grasp.

A disappointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Saturday said he felt that Tim David had nicked the first delivery he faced, but didn’t go for the review as most of his teammates inside the circle were not convinced, a decision which cost them a place in the IPL play-offs.