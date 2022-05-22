Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been facing ire for taking some questionable DRS reviews in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi lost out on a playoff berth in IPL 2022 after losing the must-win match by 5 wickets. MI’s win against DC also ensured a playoff position for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they finished 4th on the points table.

Cricket fans were keeping a close eye on this match and some of them expressed their disappointment on social media. See tweets here:

Pant’s decision to not review that turned out to be a blunder as David slammed 34 runs off just 11 balls with the help of two boundaries and four sixes to take the game out of DC’s grasp.

A disappointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Saturday said he felt that Tim David had nicked the first delivery he faced, but didn’t go for the review as most of his teammates inside the circle were not convinced, a decision which cost them a place in the IPL play-offs.