IPL 2022: Twitterverse Bash Kieron Pollard After Another Disappointing Performance Against Hardik Pandya-l

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) star all rounder Kieron Pollard played yet another disappointing innings (4 runs off 14 balls) adding to the franchise’s batting woes. Although, Mumbai Indians (MI) were able to sneak away with a win, on Friday, Pollard’s lacklusture show with the bat couldn’t get away from the notice of MI fans.

Fans on social media also bashed MI management for treating Tim David unfairly after the latter’s late strikes helped MI reach 177/6 after 20 overs. Here are some of the reactions:

Let both Brevis and David play. What’s Pollard going to gain from these games? You’re retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty. Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 6, 2022

The fact that Pollard has contributed better with ball this season than bat. #IPL Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 6, 2022

Perhaps MI would be in the race of playoff if Tim David would not have been dropped after first two matches…. What is use to play Pollard 4(14) if he can’t even stand before leg spinners !! Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) May 6, 2022

Tonight Pollard showed that he and Pandya are true brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h7OeTfylm2 sAcHiN™ (@kumarsachin45) May 6, 2022

Even Rohit is happy for Pollard’s wicket…💙😌 @ImRo45 Thanks polly for making him smile pic.twitter.com/xC3t5UqWoE SI💙💙(HI)TMAN (@SHAANA_45_) May 6, 2022

With nothing else but pride to play for in IPL 2022 — five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are already out of IPL 2022 — the Rohit Sharma-led side snatched victory from the brink of defeat, and Sams played a key role for them, bowling an excellent final over to defend an improbable nine runs against the rampaging Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.