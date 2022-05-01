Pune: Umran Malik is currently the most feared Indian pacer in the Indian Premier League and the 22-year old pacer’s rise has been the talk of the Indian cricketing fraternity. After coming to fame by clocking the fastest ball in the IPL last season, Malik has taken his game to the next level and it’s a matter of time he gets a call-up to the Indian national team.

On Sunday, Malik may not had the best of matches against Chennai Super Kings but he breached the 150-mark again and this time recorded the fastest delivery in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League season. He clocked at 154 kph and did it twice, first against Ruturaj Gaikwad and then later on against MS Dhoni.

This is how the cricket fanatics reacted to the J&K pacer’s feat:-

154 KPH yorker by Umran malik to Thala #SRHvsCSK (@im_RCult) May 1, 2022

Umran Malik bowled fastest ball of the Tournament 154 kph. Man is next generation speed star also India badly need this 150+ bowlers. pic.twitter.com/WIe1kcAsKP Raju Sharma (@Imro45lover) May 1, 2022

Malik was expensive in the first innings as he went for 48 runs in 4 overs of his spell.