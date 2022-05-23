Mumbai: It was another disappointing season for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they failed to make the playoffs. While the season got off to a poor start with two losses, Hyderabad bounced back into contention with five straight wins before shockingly losing the next five. After the loss against Punjab by five wickets on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium, stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar reckoned it was a challenging season and listed the positives for the side.

Bhuvneshwar picked Umran Malik and Abhishek Sharma as the obvious positives, while he said that they had a good core in Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

“Have had many positives, Umran Malik and Abhishek Sharma were the obvious positives, but we have a decent core of batting with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran coming up pretty well. As for me, it was a challenging season with injuries hampering me, thought I did a decent job and will look to come back better in the next season,” Bhuvneshwar at the post-match presentation.