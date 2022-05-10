Mumbai: After being dropped for a few games on basis of poor form, Venkatesh Iyer made a roaring comeback as he smashed a belligerent 43 off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians on Monday to give Kolkata Knight Riders a good start. Iyer’s whirlwind knock comprised of four sixes and three boundaries. While the knock would have given him a lot of confidence, Iyer claimed that his intent is always aggressive and positive.

“It was good, coming back (after getting dropped) and opening the innings. Feels good, when the team wins you naturally feel happy. It’s important to contribute, with the bat, or ball or in the field. Fielding is very important for me and so is bowling. Unfortunately I didn’t get a lot of overs, but whatever overs I get, I ensure I do the job that the captain wants me to do. It’s my job to go out there and give my team a good start. My intent is always positive and aggressive, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said at the post-match presentation.