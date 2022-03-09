New Delhi: With IPL 2022 less than a month away, the preparations are in full swing. What will make the 2022 season bigger is the introduction of the two new teams. Recently during a conversation with The Telegraph, Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki spoke of captain Hardik Pandya’s fitness. Solanki said Hardik is working really hard and that the management has to be patient with him.

“Hardik is working extremely hard in all aspects of his game, from the rehabilitation and recovery point of view. He is conscious that he has to get up to speed with batting, bowling and fielding… He is on his path to recovery and playing a full part but we have to be patient with the demands.”

Claiming that Hardik – the batter – is exceptional, Solanki said the management is happy with the way he is progressing.

“Remember, he is coming back from an injury. Hardik as a batsman is an exceptional addition to any team. But if we take batting, bowling, and fielding together, then he’s a complete package. But having said all that, we have to be conscious of his long-term plans. We are very happy with the way he is progressing.”

Hardik has been part of IPL-winning sides and that is an advantage feels Solanki.

“We see in Hardik the qualities that can turn him into a successful and very fine captain. We have spoken a couple of times about his track record as far as winning IPL titles is concerned.”

The Titans would play their opener against the Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium.