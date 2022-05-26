Mumbai: Former RCB captain Virat Kohli heaped huge praises on Rajat Patidar as the latter scored a match winning hundred which helped Bangalore secure a 14-run victory over Lucknow. Senior player Virat Kohli admitted that he has not seen a better innings in a pressure match.

In a video released by RCB after the match, Kohli said,”I would like to say that, and I told him as well after the game, I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better innings than the one he played today (Wednesday). Under pressure, big game – the first uncapped player in the history of the IPL to get a hundred in the playoffs.”

“I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very, very special and I don’t think anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of his innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that.”

Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final.