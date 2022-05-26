<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former RCB captain Virat Kohli heaped huge praises on Rajat Patidar as the latter scored a match winning hundred which helped Bangalore secure a 14-run victory over Lucknow. Senior player Virat Kohli admitted that he has not seen a better innings in a pressure match. <p></p> <p></p>In a video released by RCB after the match, Kohli said,"I would like to say that, and I told him as well after the game, I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better innings than the one he played today (Wednesday). Under pressure, big game - the first uncapped player in the history of the IPL to get a hundred in the playoffs." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4ac; &#x1f4ac; "Haven't seen many better innings than the one Rajat played. " <p></p> <p></p>DO NOT MISS: <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> chats with the man of the moment, Rajat Patidar, after <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a>' win over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> in Eliminator. &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f; - By <a href="https://twitter.com/RajalArora?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RajalArora</a> <p></p> <p></p>Full interview &#x1f4f9; &#x1f53d; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvRCB</a><a href="https://t.co/ofEtg6I3Ud">https://t.co/ofEtg6I3Ud</a> <a href="https://t.co/TG8weOuZUo">pic.twitter.com/TG8weOuZUo</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1529673682846621696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very, very special and I don't think anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of his innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that." <p></p> <p></p>Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans' opposition for Sunday's final.