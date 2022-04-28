<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Virat Kohli might be having a nightmare time when it comes to batting and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a mixed season. But the former RCB captain has put everything behind and was seen in a jolly mood at Glenn Maxwell's wedding bash on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Australian star Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on 18th march and the RCB star threw a wedding party for his Bangalore teammates inside the bio-bubble. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli danced his hearts out on the tunes of Pushpa song 'Oo Antawa' and Badhshah's 'Jugnu' and showcased his killer moves as the guests cheered on. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mood &#x1f60e; <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWwYYSFFq0">pic.twitter.com/pWwYYSFFq0</a></p> <p></p> RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/RcbianOfficial/status/1519391186129088512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!", Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This is the first of it's kind that a wedding party is conducted inside a bio-bubble. Maxwell got married in both traditions- Christian and Hindu. <p></p> <p></p>Anushka Sharma posted pictures of the wedding with husband Virat Kohli as both rocked the traditional look. Virat Kohli in the last three matches for RCB has managed to score 9 runs, getting out on a golden duck in back to back matches. In the previous match he was promoted to the top of the order, but got out on 9. <p></p> <p></p>RCB are currently placed 5th at the points table and face Gujarat Titans on Monday.