Mumbai: Virat Kohli is finally back to form as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain smashed a half-century against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Kohli was having a nightmare time with the bat as the ex India skipper slumped to back to back golden ducks and managed to score only 9 runs in the last three matches. The loyal fans who always stood by their hero was waiting patiently to see him get back to form. He finally does it and brings up his half-century in 45 ball deliveries.

Anushka Sharma was cheering her lungs out for RCB from the stands and a picture of her cheering for Virat went viral when the swashbuckling batter smashed Lockie Ferguson for a maximum. He latched onto the juicy full toss, lofts it with a straight bat and just manages to clear a leaping long-on. He looked worried for a moment but breathes a sigh of relief upon seeing the ball sail over the fielder.

Anushka Sharma like a proper fan after that Kohli six 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lM7XxLBJJG India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 30, 2022

Anushka got up from her seat to applaud his husband’s much needed half-century.

Anushka is here !! 💚 50 for Virat Kohli 🥳 Happy Birthday in Advance Anushka🤩🤍 pic.twitter.com/R7TIPWpBRp anayaaa🍭 (@anayahahah) April 30, 2022