New Delhi: Hours after MCC changed its rules and the new set of rule permits ‘Mankading’, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin. Sehwag feels now Ashwin will have the full freedom to mankad batters at the non-strikers end.

Taking to Twitter here is what Sehwag wrote: “Congratulations @ashwinravi99, great week this one. First becoming second highest wicket taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom (Now you have complete freedom) to plot such run-outs with Buttler. Ek karna zaroor (Be sure to do one)”

Not long back, Ashwin made headlines when he mankaded Jos Buttler. That sparked a controversy and drew mixed reactions from all quarters. Unfortunately, Ashwin will nit be able to mankad Buttler this season as both stars are in the same team. Rajasthan Royals bought Ashwin for Rs 5 Cr.