Mumbai: Following Shubman Gill’s three-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag came down hard at the youngster and questions his intent. Not long back, Gill had said that he has added cheeky shots to his game. To that Sehwag said, it is not needed. Not impressed by Gill’s shot selection, Sehwag cited examples of Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and himself and asked if they had ever played such cheeky shots.

Sehwag said only once you reach 70 or 80 should you attempt playing something cheeky, not when you have just arrived at the crease and the ball is new.

“But Gill needs to get there. He scores 25-30 runs and gets out. Strike rate will increase once you reach 60, 70 or 80. That is when you can play freely. Did Sachin Tendulkar or I or Gautam Gambhir as openers play those cheeky shots. I don’t think so. You can score runs before being cheeky and score quickly,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.