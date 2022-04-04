Mumbai: In the absence of Faf du Plessis at the top of the order, young Ruturaj Gaikwad – who has been in ominous form over the past two years – was expected to step it up. But that has not happened as Gaikwad – in his three IPL outings thus far – has not even managed to get to a double digit score.

Following another failure against Punjab on Sunday, ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer has now pointed out Gaikwad’s weakness. Jaffer, who has seen a lot of Gaikwad in the domestic circuit, reckons he has a problem with the swinging ball and that is something he should work on going ahead.

Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo: “He does get out nicking. Even in first-class cricket, I have seen him get out behind the wickets. The pitches here (in Mumbai) are helping the fast bowlers. The ball is swinging and it’s not like Dubai, where the ball was on the shorter side. He’s a quality player, but he needs to find a way and come good for CSK to start winning again.”