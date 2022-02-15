<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra said the team will be more than happy to have their captain Hardik Pandya as a batter for the IPL 2022, considering the back injury issues he has been dealing with over the last few months. <p></p> <p></p>Nehra said it will be great to have Hardik -- who was drafted by Titans as their skipper for Rs 15 crore -- roll his arm over, but "if he is only batting fit, I will be happy with Hardik Pandya". <p></p> <p></p>"If he (Hardik) bowls, it's great. But to be very honest, we are more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batsman. I don't see any T20 team in the world, not talking just about the IPL, where Hardik doesn't fit as a batsman. Whatever number he bats, be it 4 or 5 or 6," Nehra told India Today. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, there is always speculation around his bowling. If he can bowl for Gujarat Titans, that will be great. But yes, if he is only batting fit, I will be happy with Hardik Pandya," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The 28-year-old player has not played competitive cricket since the ICC T20 World Cup last year. Even before that, questions were raised over his fitness as the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder hadn't bowled for MI in IPl 2021 and bowled just 4 overs for India at the T20 World Cup.