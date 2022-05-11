Pune: Gujarat Titans became the first team to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday at the MCA stadium in Pune. Following the win, GT captain Hardik Pandya said they ticked all the boxes and played as a unit.

“Our bowlers did everything that we asked of them, and we ticked all boxes today. I always feel that if you lose a game like the one we lost in our last game, we win and lose games as a team. Yes, we did not do what we wanted to do. We messed it up, but we messed it up as a team. Everyone stood by each other, and we had a get-together post game and made sure the vibe was always there. We were still on second spot and that meant we were doing something right,” Hardik at the post-match presentation.