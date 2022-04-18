Pune: David Miller rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 94* off 51 balls to take Gujarat Titans over the line against Chennai Super Kings by three on Sunday. Walking in to bat with the Titans reeling at 16 for three inside the powerplay, Miller needed to step and he did exactly that. His innings was laced with six sixes and eight fours.

Following his knock, Miller received praise from the cricket fraternity. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were among the first to hail the left-hander. Here is how they reacted: