Mumbai: Wearing a different colour did not affect Yuzvendra Chahal as he went on to pick up three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad while making his debut for Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. He picked up three wickets while conceding merely 22 runs in his four-over spell. While his spell may not have been gamechanging after Royals put on a mammoth 210 for six, but it certainly upped his chances of making India’s T20 World Cup squad.

What stole the show was Dhanashree trying to snap Chahal, while the leggie blows a flying kiss. The moment was captured and has now been posted by Rajasthan Royals on their social media account.

Chahal’s performance may have made Royal Challengers Bangalore after they did not retain him at the draft. He proved tonight that he would be a key player in the Royals set up this season.

Earlier, after being put into bat, it was the Royals captain Sanju Samson who led from the front in their IPL opener and smashed a breathtaking 55 off 27 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and three fours. His stupendous show also earned his the man of the match.