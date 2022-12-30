4 Possible Captaincy Options For Delhi Capitals If Rishabh Pant Gets Ruled Out

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning (December 30). He suffered multiple injuries and is likely to remain out of cricketing action for a considerable period of time. He suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle which will take time to heal. He will miss India’s upcoming home series and could be ruled out of IPL 2023 as well.

Even though the competition is still three months way, and anything could happen during this period. But if he fails to get fit then Delhi Capitals will not only have to look out for a wicketkeeper-batter but also a new captain. Here’s a look at 4 possible captaincy candidates for Delhi Capitals in Pant’s absence.

David Warner: David Warner will be the leading contender to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL if Pant fails to get fit on time. The Australian has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and won the 2016 title with them. In the IPL 2022 he finished as the leading run getter for the national capital based side and in 2023 will again bat the top.

Prithvi Shaw: Former India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw will be another candidate who can be given the opportunity to lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. He has captained Mumbai team in domestic cricket and has helped them win Vijay Hazare Trophy along with taking them to the final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season. As a U-19 skipper, he won the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh: Like Shaw, Mitchell Marsh has also won the U-19 World Cup as a skipper but has never captained any IPL side before. But one the back of his experience of playing at the highest level for so many years, he can be in the line to become Delhi Capitals skipper.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey will play for Delhi in IPL 2023. He joined them for Rs 2.4 crore in the recently concluded mini auction. Pandey has played a total of 160 matches in IPL and has scored 3648 runs. He is the most experienced player in Delhi squad and has played in all 15 seasons till date. Though he has never led any IPL team but has huge experience of leading Karnataka in domestic cricket for years.