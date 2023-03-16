IPL 2023: 5 Indian Uncapped Players To Watch Out For In Upcoming Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to kick off on March 31 at Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to kick off on March 31. Apart from several global stars, many new talents are also acquired by the franchises who are eager to show their skills at the top level and make a name for themselves in the upcoming season of IPL. Let us look at the five uncapped players who can be excel at the elite level.

1. Mukesh Kumar (DC): The 29-year-old pacer represents Bengal in domestic cricket and have been in great form for India A recently. Entering the IPL 2023 auction with a base prize of Rs 20 lakh, Delhi Capitals bagged the pacer for a whopping Rs 5.5 crore. He can be one of the standout stars for DC in IPL 2023.

2. Vivrant Sharma (SRH): Making his domestic debut in 2021 for Jammu and Kashmir, Vivrant has gained massive attention for his dynamic batting style. He has performed exceptionally well in the 2021-22 domestic season scoring 395 first-class runs with an average of 56.42. Sunrisers Hyderabad spent a Rs 2.6 crore for the southpaw in the IPL 2023 auction. It would be exciting to see how many chances he gets in IPL 2023.

3. Mayank Dagar (SRH): A nephew of former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Mayank Dagar was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL 2023 auction. Dagar is not new to IPL and spent a season with Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) but did not get a game. A left-arm orthodox spinner, Dagar can be instrumental for SRH this season.

4. Rajan Kumar (RCB): A native of Haridwar, the 26-year-old medium pacer is a new addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad with a vision of keeping their future in mind. His 3/24 against Odisha in 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, attracted RCB management towards him and made them shell out Rs 70 lakh on him.

5. Narayan Jagadeesan (KKR): The 26-year-old Tamil Nadu batter has displayed tremendous form in the 2022 domestic cricket season, notably his 277 off 147 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, breaking Ali Brown's record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him for Rs 90 lakhs, and he is considered a significant add-on to their batting strength.