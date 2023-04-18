Markram's catch of Suryakumar Yadav could be termed one of the best in IPL 2023. Surya checked his off-drive as the ball went in the air. Markram ran to his left from mid-off, dived full length and took a stunner. Markram's magnificent catch left SRH owner Kavya Maran stunned as well.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have set a massive target of 193 for Sunrisers Hyderabad to complete a hat-trick of wins. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a solid start before Rohit departed for 28 at a team score of 41. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green stabilized the innings and took MI to 87 in the 12th over before Kishan departed. Aiden Markram took a brilliant catch to end Kishan's knock of 38. Markram was brilliant in the field and took a magnificent catch of Suryakumar Yadav to reduce MI to 95-3.

Meanwhile, a brilliant knock of 64 off 40 balls by Cameron Green and 37 off 17 balls by Tilak Varma helped MI to a massive score. SRH, in the chase, have not off to a great start as they have lost Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi early. The team is 35-2 in 5 overs at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Markram at the toss had said that he expects the dew to come in later in the match which will help them in chase.

"Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully it gets better with the dew and we restrict them to a chaseable total. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We let ourselves down slightly in the previous games. (Playing spin) We are improving game by game. There's great spin attacks throughout the comp and if you're not up to the mark, they are gonna put a lot of pressure on you. It's about guys exploring options, finding options that are comfortable to them and it's about trusting that out in the middle," said Markram at the toss.