New Delhi: Delhi Capitals is facing Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The hosts didn't get the start they wanted as first Mohammed Shami dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh on low scores and when DC's hopes were on its skipper, Alzarri Joseph dismissed David Warner and Rilee Rossouw on back-2-back deliveries.