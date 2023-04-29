IPL 2023: Andre Russell, Rashid Khan Set For Unique Century During KKR Vs GT - Check Deets

Andre Russell and Rashid Khan are eyeing unique milestones in this match.

New Delhi: Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders is hosting Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Saturday. KKR defeated GT in a thrilling contest in their first meet in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Andre Russell and Rashid Khan are eyeing unique milestones in this match.

Andre Russell is set to play his 100th IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rashid Khan will be playing his 100th match in Indian Premier League.

The last time these two teams collided Rinku Singh created the highlight moment by hitting five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal and helped KKR record a clinching victory over the defending champions.

GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright when we came and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now. I'm pretty happy with where we are, 7 games gone, 7 more to come, we need to play good cricket and qualify for the playoffs. We will learn from the losses as well, but we just need to play some consistent cricket. We are playing the same team," said Pandya after the toss.

"We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, he's replaced by Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav," said KKR skipper after losing toss,

KKR vs GT Squad Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai