IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Gives Away 31 Runs In Single Over During MI Vs PBKS Tie
Arjun Tendulkar gave away 31 runs in a single over against Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings.
New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar gave away 31 runs in a single over against Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings. He recently made his debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been a constant part of the playing 11 ever since. However, he is once again making headlines but this time not for his sharp bowling but for leaking more than 30 runs in a single over.
The PBKS duo of Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia utilized the over from Arjun and brought their team back in the match. PBKS was struggling early on as they were losing wickets on regular intervals. Even Arjun was really sharp in his first two overs and got the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh with a beautiful yorker.
He was being appreciated for the splendid yorker but is now on the target of trolls after his super expensive over. He had only given 17 runs in his first two overs. He got smashed for four boundaries and two maximums in the over and even bowled a no-ball.
Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar ? #PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/nJuQNV2cRD
K (@sarphiribalika_) April 22, 2023
Arjun tendulkar ko ab pata chala ki world class player ko ball krne se kya maar padti hai with 120 speed
Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) April 22, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar seriously has to improve a lot..
Very poor length don't know What zaheer was grooming him all these years..
Last year Mukesh and Mohsin were having their first season too but they were bowling 10x better than what arjun is bowling here
CN (@CricNerd_) April 22, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar announce his retirement from ipl .#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/4U43fn9IDm
HELLO CHATTER (@KNOWYOURDAY1) April 22, 2023
