New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar gave away 31 runs in a single over against Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings. He recently made his debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been a constant part of the playing 11 ever since. However, he is once again making headlines but this time not for his sharp bowling but for leaking more than 30 runs in a single over.

The PBKS duo of Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia utilized the over from Arjun and brought their team back in the match. PBKS was struggling early on as they were losing wickets on regular intervals. Even Arjun was really sharp in his first two overs and got the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh with a beautiful yorker.

He was being appreciated for the splendid yorker but is now on the target of trolls after his super expensive over. He had only given 17 runs in his first two overs. He got smashed for four boundaries and two maximums in the over and even bowled a no-ball.

