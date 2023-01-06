New Delhi: In IPL 2023, BCCI has introduced the concept of an impact player. The rule is likely to make a massive difference in the game. But the interesting thing is that only an Indian cricketer can be used an impact player.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2023 here’s a look at possible impact player of all 10 IPL teams:

Arjun Tendulkar (MI): Arjun has been part of the MI squad since 2021 but has yet to make his IPL debut. In IPL 2023, there are high chances that he will get some time.

Shivam Dube (CSK): Dube impressed with his all-round performance in the IPL 2022, and he is expected to play a significant role this time as well.

Navdeep Saini (RR): Even though Navdeep Saini is down in the pecking order behind Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen in the RR set-up, Saini can play a big role as an impact player.

Yash Dhull (DC): The 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Yash Dhull, is another player who is all set to make his IPL debut in IPL 2023. He was with Delhi last year as well but didn’t get a game.

Raj Bawa (PBKS): Dhull’s U-19 teammate Raj Bawa can play a big role for the Punjab Kings as an impact player. He is capable of making an impact with both bat and ball.

Vijay Shankar (GT): Vijay Shankar lost his place in the GT set-up after failing to impress in the initial matches of IPL 2022, but in 2023, the introduction of an impact player could bring him back into focus once again.

T Natarajan (SRH): Natarajan has missed a lot of action due to injury and is doubtful to feature in IPL 2023 as well due to fitness issues. But if he’s there, then SRH can bring him into consideration as an impact player because of his death bowling.

Suyash Prabhudesai (RCB): Suyash played quite a few games for RCB last year but then lost his place to Rajat Patidar, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The introduction of Impact Player can give him a chance to make a name for himself once again.

Anukul Roy (KKR): Anukul Roy has played only three IPL matches to date but has been part of an IPL winning team on two occasions. He is an impactful spinner and more than a handy spinner.

Jaydev Unadkat (LSG): Jaydev Unadkat joined LSG for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2023 mini auction. The 31-year-old may struggle to find a place in the XI but can be used as an impact player.