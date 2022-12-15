IPL 2023 Auction: 3 Uncapped Indian Players Likely To Draw Big Money

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Players Auction will take place in just eight days. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer this year for the remaining 87 slots that are to be filled by the 10 IPL sides. Many high-profile Indian and overseas players have registered themselves for this year’s auctions, but at the same time, there are quite a few who are still not known to many but are likely to fetch big money.

Here are three players who can attract a lot of attention:

Narayan Jagadeesan: The Tamil Nadu opening batter was part of CSK in the IPL 2022, but he didn’t get a chance to play a single game and then was released by the franchise as well. But he is likely to attract a big sum of money, especially after his heroics in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) final. The 26-year-old batter scored a total of 830 runs in eight matches this year to finish as the leading run scorer. During the VHT, he also became the highest run scorer in a List A match when he scored 277 from 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

KS Bharat: Indian wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat is another player who is likely to grab a lot of attention in the auction. The 29-year-old from Andhra Pradesh was part of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 but only got a chance to play in two matches. He is a very capable batter who can score runs at a quick pace. In 2021, he showed a glimpse of it when he was part of the RCB set-up and famously hit a six against Delhi on the last ball of the match.

Shivam Mavi: A former U-19 World Cup winner with the Indian team, Mavi is one pacer who can set the auction on fire. He has played in four seasons of the IPL for KKR and has had a decent outing. Since many teams are looking for a quality Indian pacer, Mavi can fill that spot.